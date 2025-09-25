CITAD urges religious leaders to join fight against SGBV

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on religious leaders in Kano to use their platforms to preach against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and to encourage men to take active roles in ending the menace.

Muhammad Sani Sa’idu, Project Officer of the Male Feminist Network (MFN) under CITAD,made the call during an advocacy visit to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter.

He noted that tackling gender-based violence should not be left to women alone, stressing that men must rise to become allies in the struggle.

“The Male Feminist Network, supported by the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and the Ford Foundation, is working to recruit, train and mobilise men to challenge harmful cultural practices and patriarchal systems that fuel gender inequality.

“Too often, men remain silent when women are abused. But silence is complicity,” Sa’idu said.

He therefore stated “We must move from being bystanders to active defenders of justice. If men stand up, the wall of silence will break and communities will change.”

He added that many women suffer in silence due to stigma, cultural pressure or misinterpretation of religion, adding that no scripture permits abuse. According to him, “a peaceful home cannot be built on fear, and no religion sanctions violence against women. When men respect women, they also protect the dignity of society.”

Responding, the CAN Chairman, represented by his deputy, Rev. Bitrus Nuhu, commended CITAD for bringing the message to the church and pledged support in addressing the problem.

Nuhu, however, said that, “No religion accepts violence. The Church cannot fold its arms while women and girls suffer. Our voices must guide families to live in peace and mutual respect.”

Similarly, the President of the Evangelical Church of Christ in Nigeria (ECCN), Rev. Kefas S. Galadima, said faith communities must go beyond condemnation by offering safe spaces for survivors.

He further emphasised, “Preaching alone is not enough. Churches must provide counselling, healing and justice for victims. As scripture teaches: defend the weak and the oppressed, this is true religion.”

Sa’idu, who urged clerics to expose perpetrators of GBV, described violence against women as not only a personal tragedy but also a national setback. “When you strike a woman, you wound the heart of a nation. When you uplift a woman, you uplift generations,” he added.

