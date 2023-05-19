Fast rising Afro swing/Afro-pop artiste, Shalom Amadi, better known as Bluena, is one multitalented superstar in the making based on her ability to switch sound from different genres ranging from Afrobeat, Soul, Reggae and R and B distinguishes her brand from others.

The Pride Rock Entertainment new signee has officially released her first single titled ‘Choose You’ as produced by ilblackibeat. The new song is written by Bluena and Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe)

With ‘Choose You’, Bluena preaches love, harmony and trust, noting that, “when you have someone you really cherish and value, irrespective of the challenges, you will simply want to hold on to that special person”.

Inspired by the relatable things that go on in our daily life, the Port Harcourt-based entertainer disclosed that her love for music started at age 10 when she began music where she was able to learn breath control and later started writing her own personal songs.

She said, ‘With my interest in music, I started listening to songs by Rihanna, Adele and some other artistes; at some point I got depressed and I decided to download TikTok and I started making covers. So many went viral and it gave me an awareness on TikTok and I decided to use my favourite colour as my brand and ever since I was doing music’.

As an emerging artiste, Bluena sees her brand becoming one of the biggest female musicians and winning many awards.