By Segun Adebayo

The recent face-off among some prominent Yoruba speaking movie actresses over the choice of presidential candidates took a new dimension during the week as some of them finally threw caution to the wind and dragged one another on social media platforms.

There had been internal wrangling in the camp of many Yoruba actresses since the commencement of the 2023 political campaigns with some of them divided over their preferred candidate for the Presidential election which held last week Sunday.

The social media was awash with what some of their senior colleagues described as show of shame among some of the actors involved in the drama that has dragged on for days hours and does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

Top names in the battle include Iyabo Ojo, a staunch member of Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Dayo Amusa, a supporter of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and another actress, Adunni Ade.

A leading actor, Muyiwa Ademola, who spoke with R on Friday, said he is heartbroken by the actions of some of his colleagues, adding that he could not bring himself to understand why they were dragging themselves cheaply on social media over politics.

Trouble started when Amusa took to her Instagram page to brand one of her colleagues ingrate for choosing to work against the Tinubu and MC Oluomo, who is believed to be the rallying point for actors and actresses supporting Tinubu.

Amusa noted it was unfair that her colleague who was sponsored by Olu Omo when she was stranded on different occasions could work against his interest in Lagos, pointing out that anyone who does what the unnamed colleague did deserved to be called an ingrate.

Some of her followers were quick to deduce that Amusa was referring to Ojo, who supported Obi against Tinubu but Amusa refused to comment further or name the person she was aiming her dig at.

Iyabo Ojo would not have any of it as she went on Instagram Live to address the attack on her personality by Amusa, saying Amusa is too junior and could never use such expletives against her.





While Amusa did not mention Iyabo’s name in the post, Iyabo said nobody could blame her for supporting the candidate of her choice, saying that at no point in her life was she stranded that she needed the help of MC Olu Omo to come to her rescue.

In her words, “I don’t know what Amusa is talking about and how she concluded that Olu Omo paid for my flight tickets or my hotel bills or that of my children. It never happened. He bought me a television when I was having the house warming of my house just like some of my friends like Tiwa Savage and others gave me money.

“It is unfortunate that people can’t enjoy the liberty of supporting the candidate of their choice in a democratic dispensation. Obi is my choice and I stand firmly with him and nothing is going to change that”, she insisted.

Adunni Ade cries out

Light skinned actress Adunni Ade also engaged in a heated war of words on Instagram with some persons believed to be APC supporters as she feared her life is in danger for not supporting the popular candidate some of her colleagues backed.

Speaking further, Adunni said she would not take the threat to her life lightly, adding that she has copied relevant security agencies in Nigeria and beyond had been contacted about the development.

Toyin Abraham and husband get dragged

For Toyin and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Sunday was not a good day for their family as supporters of Obi dragged the actress and hurled insult at her and family for standing with Tinubu. Her husband came out to defend his wife following series of bashing and threats online, saying his wife has the right to support whoever she feels comfortable with, adding that he had no influence over her decision just as he warned those sending threat messages and curses to his family to desist.

Also reacting to the unfolding drama on social media platforms, veteran actor, Yemi Sholade said some of his colleagues who claimed to be celebrities are ‘yeyebrities’ and should never be taken seriously.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE