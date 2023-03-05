Ebenezer Adurokiya Warri

Barely a week to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has resigned his membership of the depleted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was disclosed in a letter on addressed to the Chairman, PDP Ward 5, Owhelegbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Saturday.

The veteran journalist said his resignation from the ruling PDP was with immediate effect.

“The decision to resign my membership of the PDP is based on the overt exhibition of impunity, blackmail, falsehood and disregard for party rules by the leadership.

“Over the past years, I painfully endured the arrogance and misdemeanors of the party leadership and actually appealed for a change to no avail.

“Thus, I am left with no choice but to bow out of the party,” he noted.

Isoko-born Macaulay, who’s one of the staunch supporters of the Okowa government from Isoko axis, is the Director-General of Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA).

As of the time of filing the report, it could not be ascertained if he had also resigned his DG position of WUEDA.