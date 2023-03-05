Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

Armed Bandits have attacked Maru police station headquarters of Maru local government area of Zamfara state and killed Divisional Police Officer (DPO) a police sergeant, a vigilante member and abducted women in the state.

It was gathered that the bandits who were in large number stormed the town with the intention of abducting the residents of the area.

The DPO who was identified as Kazeem Raheem and two other policemen were said to have confronted the armed bandits and during the gun battle they were shot and killed.

An indigene of the area Mallam Mohammed Amadu narrated to the Nigerian Tribune that, ”The bandits who were in large number stormed into the town on Saturday night and launched an attack to the community in the area.

“Many of us took to our heels and run into the bush to escape the attack,some women were abducted.

“On getting the information of the attack, the Divisional Police Officer of the Local Government, Kazeem Raheem, mobilized his men and some vigilantes in order to chase away the bandits but they were over powered”.

He disclosed that “Unfortunately, the DPO, a police sergeant called Rabiu Bagobiri and one vigilante member Shehu Chika, were killed”.

As at the time of filling the reports, the spokesperson of the state police command SP Mohammed Shehu could not be reach as his phone lines were switched off.