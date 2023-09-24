Amid the rumour doing the rounds that Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Tems, is expecting a child, the singer has come out to deny the rumour, insisting that those who are insinuating she is pregnant are jobless and should wait.

A video of Tems emerged during the past week where the singer was seen covering her tummy with a flowing black jacket and her fans were quick to speculate that she is expecting a baby from an unknown man.

Angry Tems, while reacting to the rumour, made it clear that she wasn’t interested in entertaining baseless rumors or letting them affect her.

The Grammy-winning artiste has always been tight-lipped about her personal life, especially when it comes to her dating life. Over the years, she’s been linked to various singers, but she has neither confirmed nor denied any of these rumours.

In the midst of all the speculations, fans and critics alike took to social media to voice their thoughts. Some couldn’t help but express their excitement at the prospect of Tems becoming a mother.

Others were simply curious about who the lucky guy might be. Regardless of the opinions and speculations, Tems made her stance clear – she’s not pregnant, and she’s not going to address baseless assumptions.

