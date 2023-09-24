Dickson Entertainment’s music sensation, Mavis LA,, is making a statement with his latest single, “Shayo,” featuring Nigerian rap royalty, Ice Prince.

The singer said the collaboration has not only showcased his talent, but also solidified his status as the next big thing in the music industry.

Mavis LA, who is signed to Dickson Entertainment, maintained that Shayo marks a milestone in his musical journey, catapulting him into the spotlight.

The track, a fusion of Afrobeat and hip-hop, delivers rhythms and lyrics that are impossible to resist. Ice Prince’s rap style complements Mavis LA’s smooth vocals, creating a musical synergy that leaves fans yearning for more.

In an interview with R, Mavis LA expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Working with Ice Prince was a dream come true. He’s not only a legendary artiste, but also a great mentor. ‘Shayo’ is a testament to our shared passion for creating music that resonates with people.

“The music video for “Shayo” ifeatures scenes that capture the essence of celebration and unity. It’s a testament to my dedication to producing top-tier content that not only entertains, but also tells a compelling story.”

Fans and industry insiders alike are anticipating what’s next for this artiste. With his commitment to his craft and a rapidly growing fan base, Mavis LA is on the path to stardom.

