The founder and set man of an interdenominational ministry, Christ Combatant Ministry, Pastor Amavi Ajavon, has harped on the importance of prayer, urging Christians to move their lives and things forward with prayer that causes revival of the hearts.

The convener of the programme tagged; ‘Prayer Fire” stated that the people

God wants to use are those who will not bow their knees to their needs.

Ajavon, who urged all and sundry to make prayer, a priority in their lives and also trust in the power of God to change lives and nations.

He said, “Prayer is so powerful that it can convert a physical environment to a spiritual atmosphere. Anywhere you stay to continually pray becomes an altar. Prayer takes a natural man from the platform of the flesh to the supernatural platform. Prayer opens to you the gate of heaven. You cannot be prayerful and ordinary. Give yourself to prayer as nothing great that lasts exclude prayer.”

Pastor Ajavon along with his team of God’s Seekers Kindreds, organised the programme that was graced by hundreds of participants, at the International Convention Centre of the Foursquare Camp, at Orisunbare in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Other guest ministers at the programme include, Pastor Sunday Asibor, Pastor Sam Oke, Pastor Thompson Ugboke both of Agape Christian Assembly of Ifako Lagos and Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ajavon.

