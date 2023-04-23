The founder and Senior Pastor of the Word Alive Ministries International, Pastor Alex Adegboye, has charged Christians and Nigerians to shun impunity and unrighteousness, noting that it is high time all and sundry lived right and imbibed the fear of God.

The cleric lamented that breaking law with impunity has become the order of the day in the country and that such an act has given Nigeria a setback.

Adegboye said this at the press conference on the 30th anniversary of the church held at the church premises, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Tuesday.

According to him: “What makes people do right is essentially the law of God and when God has given a law and you flout it, you pay for it. Our nation is programmed with unrighteousness that it has become second nature for us. So, if Jesus Christ has His way in this country, by His spirit, we will begin to do right.

“Corruption is our undoing; from the media to judges, to the policemen, and the customs, as well as the government, unrighteousness has become part of our system and nobody can break the whole of unrighteousness except the power of the Holy Spirit.”

He stressed that Nigeria is what it is today because of its spiritual state and that unless it is addressed, the country will continue to wallow in poverty, wickedness and ungodly situations, just as he charged all and sundry to adopt the word of God and abide by His will.

Speaking on the forthcoming anniversary and convention, chairman of the convention planning committee, Pastor (Dr) Sola Akande, noted that the church is optimistic to host people from all walks of life to celebrate the success of God’s mandate so far.

He added that the anniversary tagged, “Kingdom Come”, which will commence from April 25 to April 30, will be graced by head of New Covenant Church, Reverend (Dr) Paul Jinadu; Reverend Bola Akin-John of the International Church Growth Ministry; two southwest governors, among other dignitaries from all walks of life.

Akande also noted that convention will be unveiled with a film show produced by the Mount Zion Ministry, at the church premises, while Encounter Room programme will be held on April 26; Variety Night on April 27; Workers and Ministers conference, among other programmes will be held on April 27 and the Word session will be held on April 28, while the grand finale and thanksgiving service will be held on April 30. He also said that the anniversary will feature special programmes by the children, teens and youths of the church.





