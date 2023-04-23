By Tolu Olamiriki

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has lauded the leadership of the Diocese of Ibadan, Anglican Communion for its support, especially prayers for the success of his administration and the victory recorded at the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

The governor said this through the Deputy Chancellor of the Diocese of Ibadan, Mr Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), during the First Session of the 24th Synod of the Diocese tagged, “In the Beginning”, at St. James the Great, Oke-Bola Ibadan.

Makinde reaffirmed his stand to do more to move the state forward before the expiration of the second term and called for fervent prayers from all relevant stakeholders.

Earlier in his speech, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ibadan, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, appealed to the incoming administration of the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, to make governance a priority over politics, as well as make proper use of technocrats.

He urged the incoming administration to focus on development that will add value to the nation and its people, adding that, “the nation has suffered a huge setback and I want to task the incoming administration to address the issue of fuel subsidy regime that has depleted the country’s treasury over the years.”

“To the credit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the 2023 general election witnessed more upsets than any before it. The introduction of BVAS and other measures put in place ensured that more than ever, the true votes of Nigerians were made to count. The implication of the results of the general election is that our leaders should no longer take the people for granted,” he said.

He commended Makinde for fulfilling his promises to the electorate, most especially, the teachers, retired civil servants and others in the last four years, as well as various infrastructural projects executed in all the local government arrears of the state.

While congratulating him on his victory, he urged the governor not to relax in embarking on more developmental projects across the state to proof some critics wrong that second-term governors are usually a tale of woes.

Meanwhile, a thanksgiving service to mark the end of the 2023 Synod was held at St. Annes Church, Molete, Ibadan last Sunday.





In a sermon delivered by Venerable Adewale Sanda of St. Annes Church, he urged Christians to always demonstrate element of faithfulness as God always reward faithfulness.

“We must endeavour to please God. We must allow our leadership to be by example. We must be determined to win souls for Christ always. We must never look down upon ourselves concerning our situations,” he said.

Members who served the diocese in various capacitieas were presented with awards of excellence during the thanksgiving service .

