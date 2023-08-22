The Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, has promised to ensure sector improvement upon the assumption of office.

In a brief meeting with Directors, Heads of agencies, and parastatals under the Adelabu, he assured them that he would work with all industry stakeholders to proffer optimal solutions that would improve power supply.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Florence Dibiaezue-Eke, the Minister, while pledging his commitment to achieving success in Nigeria’s Power sector, stated that his vision is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023.

He noted that the new Electricity Act has opened new avenues for power provision while encouraging public-private partnerships.

He stressed that the power sector is key and critical to turning around the economy, adding that priority will be given to renewable and alternative energy sources to fast-track rural access.

Adelabu is a former deputy governor of operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the 2019 Oyo State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress.

