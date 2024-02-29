In the quest for a stable power supply across the country, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, met with the Forum of Commissioners of Energy in Nigeria, comprising 23 states.

This was even as the minister stated that the move was aimed at addressing the root cause of the electricity challenge in the country.

While addressing the forum of energy commissioners, Adelabu said that with the efforts put in place, Nigerians will soon start experiencing regular power supply.

“ We are poised to address the root cause of the electricity challenge. We have done enough diagnostics, we know the cause of the problem, and we are now in the implementation stage.

“We have realised that in the past, temporary solutions were applied to the challenges without dealing with the root cause,” he said.

Also, he urged state governments to leverage the New Electricity Act and get involved, adding that the act has brought about unity in diversity.

“You can always call on me to intervene; I will stand by you, and I know that once the States start to perform and take on further responsibilities, it means I have also performed.

“When each of the states starts getting involved, there will be healthy rivalry akin to what we used to have in the days of regional government, he said.

Adelabu drew attention to Abia State, where Geometrics Power Limited has established a 188-megawatt power generating plant, supplying and distributing power to between seven and eight local government areas in the state.

“They enjoy a 24-hour power supply; this is what we want states to also adopt. It might look difficult, but with tenacity and if we endure, it is achievable,” he said.

Adelabu further revealed that the government has acquired about 10 mobile power substations that could be moved to places where there are challenges or disruptions due to faults in the substation.

Similarly, the minister advised them to get involved in distribution networks within their states.

“You can then discuss with the DisCos how to capitalise on your investment. The state government can get involved in picking the executive management of the DISCOs. You already have about 40 per cent of the shares of the DISCOs. You need to discuss the shares with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

“ You should know who you are dealing with at the state level, and if you invest in the power infrastructure, you will know who to hold responsible. It is easy for the States and DISCOs to work together on distribution. As a state, you are in a position to know the unserved and the underserved, or where there is weak infrastructure that states can invest in.

“Once we are able to attend the challenges from 36 points, we will have solved a lot of our electricity problems,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum, who is also the Commissioner of Power and Energy for Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, reaffirmed his unflinching support for the outstanding visions, ideas, and electricity reforms of the Federal government.

He noted that the Electricity Act has given the states the responsibility of running the affairs of electricity in the state.

Williams emphasised the readiness of the states to jointly put in the effort to make sure the issues and fundamental challenges are resolved.

