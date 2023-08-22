With the Federal Government’s N5bn palliatives grant, Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum has raised the number of beneficiaries being targeted from 300,000 to 400,000 households.

Zulum announced the increase on Tuesday in Maiduguri while flagging off the distribution of FG’s palliatives programme, which is intended to reduce the negative effects of fuel subsidy removal on 100,000 vulnerable households in each of the 36 states of the federation, including FCT Abuja.

He noted that each household will be made up of six family members to be multiplied by 400,000, which, by implication, moves his new target to two million and four hundred thousand (2.4 million) individuals.

On August 1, 2023, while launching a new phase of palliatives distribution, Zulum announced a target of 300,000 households each with six persons, which will multiply to one million eight hundred thousand (1.8 million) individuals.

According to him, the fuel subsidy removal, despite the short-term difficulties, is seen as a stepping stone towards broader economic reforms aimed at promoting sustainable development in Nigeria.

“Today we are here to distribute palliative care to 100,000 vulnerable households under the Presidential Initiative; this is in addition to the 300,000 households the Borno State Government had rolled out early this month”.

“You may recall that the federal government has announced N5bn to all states, and with that amount, we intend to reach an additional 100,000 vulnerable families”.

The Governor further explained that the Presidential Initiative is a collaboration between the FG, states, and Local Governments.

He noted that the FG is granting 52% of the total amount, while the State and Local Governments will refund 48% of the amount.

“The palliatives were so far distributed at Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere, and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council to thousands of families benefiting”.

“The state’s deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, on Monday flagged off a similar distribution in Biu town”.





Zulum expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his timely support of State Governments.

At the time Zulum announced the target, the presidency had not announced its intervention of N5 billion in each of the states.

