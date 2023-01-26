Power Forward: NBA partner ExxonMobil to amplify young talents skills

The National Basketball Association (NBA) in collaboration with ExxonMobil has organized the ninth edition of the Power Forward games as part of its vision to amplify young talent skills and grow the next generation of Nigerian basketballers, to influence the basketball ecosystem in Nigeria.

The Power Forward Project, which was also in partnership with PanAfricare, has captured no fewer than 40 schools in FCT Abuja since its inception 9 years ago with over 200,000 youths impacted positively.

The NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head of Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, while speaking to journalists in Abuja at the finals of the games, described the Power Forward as an incredible programme.

Abudu further explained that the programme is focused on young adults in Abuja for them to acquire life skills through the lens of basketball.

“The goal is to roll out an expanded programme like this to other parts of the country because when it comes to talent development, it starts from a very young age”.





“This is part of a big plan for the NBA. The NBA opened its third office in Africa in Lagos at the beginning of last year.

“This demonstrates the commitment of the NBA and the belief it has in the Nigerian market, that is, from the talents development perspective”.

“In the history of the NBA, we have had about 120 players of African heritage, and more than half of those have been Nigerians. That has signalled year-in-year-out the importance of Nigeria to the NBA.”

Meanwhile, the Country Director of PanAfricare, Dr Patrick Adah disclosed that the project has produced alumni who are making impacts.

“It has impacted them and made them achieve their aims in life. We have also produced some basketballers in Nigeria, that is, those who have participated in various championships. It ignited their interest in basketball”.

“Also, most of them engaged in the project are the best-behaved students in their schools. We have about thirty students per school. The project attracts talents yearly in the NBA like Cedric Ceballos. We hope that some of the students will metamorphose into being players for Nigeria.

“We also talk to the parents. We have partners and stakeholders forums. We are hoping to have a parents’ forum also. However, we have consent forms that the parents fill out to enable the students to participate in the games.”

Also, the 1995 NBA All-Star and 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Champion, in his world of encouragement to the youths, appealed to parents not only to support wards but encourage the dreams to become professional basketballers adding that it does not in any way stop their educational pursuit.

“I think the great thing about not only this game but sports in general, is it helps you communicate with others. It helps you get along and helps you work as a team.

“I think that’s the most important thing especially to try to convince the parents to allow the kids to play”. He added.