2023 Elections: Osun IPAC sues for peace ahead of next month general elections

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Osun State Chapter has called on stakeholders in the electoral process not to heat the polity as the country prepares for another general election next month.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in Osun, Mr Wale Adebayo calls on stakeholders to put the interest of the nation above personal interests.

The council condemns attacks on opposition party members, and the destruction of campaign billboards and posters by non-state actors.

He described acts such as the beating up of political opponents and the destruction of campaign materials as absurd acts.

“We as brothers shouldn’t allow the election to cause rancour and disaffection in the state. I appeal to those who are fanning the embers of discord to desist so that together we can make Osun State a place of pride”

“On our part at IPAC, we are putting together advocacy to enlighten our people to make the election a hitch-free exercise and we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to make the coming election credible, transparent, free and fair” Adebayo added.

