Why God will answer pensioners’s prayers against Gov. Ishaku’s senate bid — Ex Ambassador

The immediate past Nigeria ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Alh. Hassan Jika Ardo on Thursday explained the reason why God will answer Taraba state pensioners’ prayers against governor Darius Ishaku’s senatorial ambition in the February 2023 general education.

Nigerian Tribune reports that pensioners in the state are currently on a 7 days prayers and fasting to plead with God for governor Ishaku to lose the Senatorial election due to the inhuman situation the governor has subjected them to, since becoming governor in 2015.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Jika who is also the APC coordinator of the independent grassroots presidential campaign council for Tinubu/Shetima in Taraba, explained that God has the mandate to listen to his children who cry on him and take decisive actions against whoever inflicts inhuman pain on them while demanding for their legitimates rights.

“God will answer the state pensioners’ prayers in demanding that governor Darius Ishaku should lose his Senate ambition at the February election. God said both in the Bible and the Quran, “I shall listen to my children’s cry and take decisive action against whoever has inflicted them with pains, and I shall grant all their prayer requests again such”.

“I am a retired civil servant with the Taraba state government and I am part of those that are on a 7 days prayers and fasting against the governor’s Senate bid. I sympathize with all pensioners in Taraba who have inhumanly been subjected to the sorry situation after serving the government for 35 years.





“Pension is a right after completing your legitimate service years as a civil servant. It is not a privilege that one would say he is doing you a favour.

“Some of the pensioners have lost their homes due to poverty. Their children have been engaged in unwilling activities that have even made the parents more hypertensive due to the frustration and poverty that the governor has inflicted on them after serving the state for 35 years.

“Not that the governor is working and that has made him forget the pensioner’s plight, he is the worst governor ever in the history of Taraba if not in the history of Nigeria. He has an abysmal record of governance with no meaningful project, even the ones that were built by previous administrations have been abandoned to decay.

“All we have today is a shaped division between ethnic and religious lines, we have never had this in the history of Taraba since during the military era.

“He embarked on a renovation of three general hospitals since 2015 but non has been completed. I am surprised that since 2015, the renovation of the three general hospitals has been captured in the state budgets presented to the state house of assembly.

“Almost all the state working agencies that were built by the previous administration are decaying by the day. The Jolly Nyame stadium Jalingo, the specialist hospital Jalingo, Taraba state college of nursing and midwifery Jalingo, the Taraba Motel and many others are victims of infrastructural decay under Governor Darius Ishaku.

“Taraba state and the people have never been like this. Poverty and the shaped division among ethnic and religious lines brought by governor Ishaku is the worst experience one would never want to continue with.

“We are praying not because of hatred, we are praying because of the pain that has been inflicted on us. We believe that as it is written in all the holy books of God, our reason for praying against the governor’s Senate bid is genuine enough for God to answer” The ex-ambassador explained.