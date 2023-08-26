Police officers’ wives under the auspices of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA ) have identified a strong need to improve the infrastructure in police schools in Lagos State.

To this end, POWA, under the leadership of the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun presented #300 000 ( three hundred thousand naira ) each to selected police schools in Lagos.

The wife of the IGP also handed cheques for scholarships to 35 children of deceased and serving police officers, who were chosen from different institutions of higher learning.

Egbetokun, while speaking during the presentation of the cheques to the students and the schools in Lagos on Friday. said that POWA has not come together only as a community but as an agent of positive change in the lives of the children of police officers

The IGP’s wife said “We recognised education as the cornerstone of progress and a powerful tool that can transform lives. As we award scholarships to exceptional young minds, we are not just granting support, we are investing in a brighter future for our nation.

“To the scholarship recipients your hard work, dedication and commitment didn’t go unnoticed, you are the embodiment of perseverance. I believe you make use of the opportunity to excel and contribute meaningfully to society and the police as well. ”

She also stated “We are not just granting financial support, we are investing in a brighter future for our children and the nation.

“The scholarship is to empower our children to be agent of positive change. We are committed to nurturing the potential of our children in their various schools of learning and supporting their aspirations.”

In her welcome address, the wife of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Folayemi Owohunwa said that the intervention by POWA for the beneficiary is a ” Confirmation to the enduring commitment we hold for the children and family of police at the Lagos State Command.”

The wife of the Lagos State police boss added ” Beyond alleviating financial pressure, it equips the beneficiaries with knowledge and tools to create a meaningful future.”

“The noble course has challenged me to dedicate myself to transformative programmes to empower students, whose parents died in the line of their duty.”





Owohunwa also added ” This initiative is aimed at providing assistance to individuals from active and deceased police officers, who share the inspiration of higher learning for their children through education within the tertiary.,

“Following screening, thirty five people were selected and among them: thirty-one are from different universities, one from the college of education and two from the polytechnics,” Owohunwa explained.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa appreciated the IGP’s wife for supporting her husband in the discharge of his duty as the Inspector General of Police of the most populous black country in the world.

