The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has commenced a probe of Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Rimingado.

This is even as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned the Director of Finance of the Kano anti-graft body to Abuja to furnish the agency with relevant transactions involving the embattled Rimingado.

A letter of invitation dated 8th August 2023 and signed by Muhtar Bello–acting Deputy Director, Cybercrime and other related offences, EFCC, seen by newsmen said financial records of Rimingado from 2019 should be provided by PCACC for necessary action.

The letter, which was addressed to the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, reads;

“The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from your office is imperative.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly release the Director of Finance and Accounts to report for an interview with the undersigned through the Team Leader AFF/TC at Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District Jabi, along Airport Road, Abuja on Monday, 29th August, 2023 by 1000hours. He should come along with the following information:

“I. Details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year.

“II. Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano state Ministry of Local Government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts.

“Any other relevant information that may assist the commission in its investigation.”

Also in another letter by CCB signed by Gwimi S. P. – Director, Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, said the Bureau has launched an investigation on alleged violation of the Code of Public Officers against Rimingado, and called on Director, Personnel Management Department of Kano anti-corruption agency to provide requested information to aid the probe.

The letter dated 14th August and addressed to Rimingado reads as follows:





“Pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Burcau as enshrined in the 3rd Schedule, Part 1, paragraph 3(e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, The Code of Conduct Bureau is investigating a case of alleged violation of the Code of Public Officers against a staff of your organization by name Muhuyi Magaji Gado.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to furnish the Bureau with certified True Copies (CTC) of detailed information on the following

His letter of appointment/acceptance

ii Salary payslips from July 2020 to August, 2023;

iii. Records of Service

“While looking forward to your urgent response, please accept the Bureau’s assurances of esteemed regards, please.”

Recall that Rimingado was earlier removed from office by the Kano State House of Assembly following massive allegations leveled against him but was restored by the present government of Kano State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE