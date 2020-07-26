Post-COVID-19: Gbenga Daniel expresses optimism over nation’s health system

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has expressed optimism that the nation’s healthcare system would be effective aftermath of COVID-19.

He noted that the pandemic, had, no doubt, provided an opportunity for the country’s leaders to improve on the sector.

The former governor stated this while declaring open a three-day international training programme on COVID-19 titled “Community Immunity Ambassador”, organised by the Association of ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) in conjunction with a Dubai-based university, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Daniel maintained that the significance of a functional healthcare delivery had become imperative for all Nigerians, in view of the devastating effect of the pandemic globally and locally.

“A lot of Nigerians are not proud of our health system before the outbreak of coronavirus. Now that the disease has ravaged the global community and strained our decayed and neglected local facilities, there is need for concerted efforts to save the situation and I am optimistic our health system will be effective aftermath COVID-19,” he said.

He commended the Association for organising the training and urged them to replicate the knowledge acquired in their local communities.

The ASELGON President, Hon. Albert Asipa promised that members of the association would not relent in promoting issues of nation-building.

