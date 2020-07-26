Enugu records 15 new COVID-19 cases, total now 741

Coronavirus
By Tribune Online
Enugu records 15 new cases, Osun records eight cases, Osun records 19 cases, Ebonyi, COVID-19, Cases, testsBayelsa , Osun records 10 cases, Osun records 17 cases, Sokoto, COVID-19, Plateau, Oyo, Delta South Korea, COVID-19, South Korea, cases, Enugu, god, Bayelsa, misinformation, pandemic, cacovid, contact tracing

The Enugu State Government, on Sunday, announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infection in the state to 741.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, said this in a statement in Enugu.

Obi said that the confirmation of the new cases is also in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 299, adding that 425 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests which came out negative, while 17 patients were confirmed dead.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010 if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptoms or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

He advised residents to adhere strictly to NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.”

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings,  known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story
Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum  (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story
NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday,  played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Coronavirus

North Korea declares emergency in border town as first suspected COVID-19 case…

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Contact tracing most challenging in Jigawa ― Taskforce member

Top News

COVID-19: Oyo overtakes Lagos, records 191 daily new cases

Coronavirus

Africa records 23% increase in COVID-19 cases ― WHO

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More