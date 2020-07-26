High tension cable kills man, woman puts pepper in girl’s private part in Delta

A middle-aged man was allegedly electrocuted by high tension cable in Boji Boji metropolis, Agbor Delta state at the weekend.

Eye witness account said the unidentified young man believed to be a businessman, met his untimely death early hours of the unfateful day while riding on his motorcycle along the Old Lagos Asaba Road, close to Mary Mount College.

It was revealed that the high-tension wire belonging the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) suddenly snapped on his back which made him fall uncontrollably on the tarred road.

But the management of BEDC claimed the victim who was rushed to a private hospital by good samaritans was treated and immediately discharged ” from the information we got”.

Some eyewitnesses insisted the man could not make it as he died because he was seriously burnt by the high-tension wire.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that it took the effort of some individuals who put calls across to BEDC office before power was switched off from the cable to avert more casualties.

Officials of the power company were said to have later visited the scene to clear the cable.

When contacted, the public affairs manager of BEDC in Asaba Mrs Esther Okolie described the incident as a disaster and unfortunate adding that the Agbor office was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, a woman at Iyara area of Warri, Delta state last week Thursday allegedly poured a solution of hot water and pepper into the v**gina of her niece living with her for what she considered as the girl’s‘indiscriminate sleeping with the opposite sex’.

Following the dastard action, residents of the area consequently dragged the woman (name withheld) to the youth secretariat where she was ordered to give urgent medical attention to the teenager who was screaming and crying due to pains sustained from the ‘satanic’ act.

It was further gathered that the matter was not reported to the police, because, according to rules that govern the area, ‘such matters are handled at the community level.’

