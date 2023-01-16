Popoola to headline NGX’s stakeholders engagement on 2023 Outlook

THE Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, will on Wednesday engage stock market stakeholders at an event to discuss the outlook of the space for the year.

In a statement, the NGX said the 2022 Market Recap and 2023 Outlook will provide participants with insights into the global and domestic capital markets and help enhance the Nigerian capital market’s positioning to attract domestic and foreign inflows as the Exchange looks to further improve the depth of liquidity available in the market.

According to the statement made available, this year’s programme will be headlined by the Chief Executive of the exchange, Mr Temi Popoola, supported by his team of the executive committee.

It was stated that it will also feature a presentation on the Global Markets Outlook for 2023 and Opportunities in the Nigerian Capital Market by the Managing Director and Head of Strategy at EFG Hermes Research, Mr Simon Kitchen.

The NGX said it was dedicated to providing valuable insights and information to its stakeholders as part of its commitment to enhancing financial literacy and inclusion and stimulating the growth of the Nigerian capital market.

Every year, the bourse gathers investors, brokers, media, regulators, policymakers, and others to have a look into the activities of the previous year and make projections for the current year.

The stock market outlook has been very helpful to investors, who made good use of the discussions to guide their investment decisions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…





Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion