Tragedy struck as irate youths kill community leader in Niger

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Tragedy struck at the weekend in Lambata Community, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State following the assasination of the village Head, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulsafur Lambata.

Confirming the incident in a Press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer,Niger State Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun on Sunday in Minna, said the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, 14/01/2023 at about 15:00hrs, when some irate youths in large numbers stormed the residence of the slain Village Head of Lambata, Alhaji Mohammed ‘Abdulsafur.

The statement added further that the irate youths attacked the village Head, inflicted serious injuries on him and his younger brother, one Ibrahim Mohammed for inexplicable reasons.

Abiodun stated further that Police patrol teams were mobilised to the scene, adding that the duo were rescued, and they were immediately rushed to FMC Gawu-Babangida.

He however noted that unfortunately, the village Head was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by Medical Personnel at the FMC, Gawu- Babangida while the younger brother of the slain Community leader was still on admission at the hospital and responding to treatment.

The Image Maker of the State Police Command, however assured that effort was ongoing to identify and arrest the fleeing culprits as investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced.

