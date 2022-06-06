Popoola emerges Oyo NNPP guber candidate, to tackle Makinde, Folarin, others in 2023

Mr Olukayode Popoola will be putting his political strength to the test against the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, Senator Teslim Folarin and others in next year’s governorship election, as he emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Oyo State, on Monday.

Popoola was picked to hoist the flag of the party via consensus after all delegates across the 33 local governments of the state endorsed his candidature through affirmation at the party primary held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The NNPP candidate in his acceptance speech said insecurity would be one of his priorities if voted as the governor of the state, saying that insecurity has ravaged the state for the past three years.

He said: “Insecurity would be one of my cardinal points to address, people are tired of APC and PDP, they are seeking new Nigeria, I’m going to change the narrative, Oyo State is known for security of lives and property.”

Other areas he promised to touch on include youth empowerment, education, health, and agriculture among others.

The state chairman of the party, Hon Adegbola Adesesan, in his address said the party believes in ideology, focus, peace and unity of the nation, adding that the party consists of men of integrity.

“We don’t believe in thuggery, this party will take the leadership mantle in Nigeria and Oyo State come 2023.”

He, however, appeal to NNPP members to collect their voters card, saying that voters card remained their voice to send all the bad people out of government.

Alhaji Abdul-Bichi Ado while speaking on behalf of the national leader of the party, Rabiu Kwakwanso commended leaders of the party in the state, saying that the party has become something to reckon with.

He however urged them to continue supporting the party for the dream of a new Nigeria to become reality.