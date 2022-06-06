Foundation launches $10m free prostate cancer screening

The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, on Saturday, launched a $10 million free mobile prostate cancer screening service in Lagos.

The fund, which is the equivalent of ₦4.1 billion, would be used to build mobile screening infrastructure to tackle the scourge, especially for procuring luxury buses for use across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mmobuosi during the launch disclosed that over 100 medical practitioners and more than 4,000 medical professional volunteers are expected to participate in the programme.

He regretted that millions of Nigerian men do not have resources to get treatment for the disease stressing that the programme was aimed at reaching as many Nigerians as possible irrespective of where they live.

“Early detection is one of the best tools we have to prevent prostate cancer. Through the rollout of these buses, I hope to see prostate cancer rates in men decrease, and I urge all men, specifically those aged 45 and over, to go for a free prostate cancer screening on these state-of-the-art buses.

“Research shows that one-third of prostate cancer cases can be prevented, and another third cured altogether if detected through early screening practices like we are offering free of charge,” Mmobuosi said. “Embarking on such a mission like this is essential in our fight against the awful disease,” he said.





He further disclosed that over 37 buses with advanced screening capabilities would be rolled out in the country beginning with Lagos.

The programme is endorsed by the Nigerian Medical Association and the Rotary Club.

“This is commendable. They have requested our support and, given how critical this is, we will support it. This is in line with our own initiative which is seen to the growth of healthcare as well as the welfare of the people of the nation. This is a welcome idea,” said Tajudeen Salau, Lagos State chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association.

On his part, Segun Sanni, the medical coordinator of Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Service, said prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in Nigeria and promised to tackle it.

Sanni noted that many Nigerians may not have access to prostate cancer screening due to growing poverty in the country except they access a free screening.

