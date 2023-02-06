The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has disclosed that 1,028,502 PVCs are yet to be collected in Lagos state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje reeled out the number at a Stakeholders’ Meeting with Traditional Rulers in Lagos held at the Commission’s secretariat recently in Lagos.

According to him, a total of 6,608,900 PVCs have been collected by their owners out of 7,637,402 PVCs received in the State between 2011 and 2023.

He said, “ 1,028,502 PVCs are yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

“With over seven million registered voters, the highest in the country, Lagos State cannot afford to sit on the fence.”

He added that INEC has also introduced various technologies such as the Electronic Voter Register, INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal to improve the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

