The Chairman national governing council of the national youth service corps (NYSC), Ambassador Mrs Fatima Balla Abubakar has commended the Taraba state government for her commitment to ensuring that corps members posted to the state live a conducive life.

Abubakar gave the commendation during a visit to the Taraba state NYSC permanent orientation camp and said the atmosphere to which the corps members were in, was conducive enough for every Nigerian.

“I sincerely commend the Taraba state government for providing a conducive orientation camp for young Nigerians corps members. The environment is conducive enough for every Nigerian to allow his child to stay.

“I wish to advise you corps members to orderly conduct yourself throughout your service year and be a good example for other Nigerians. I advise you to accommodate the culture and doings of the Communities you may be posted to, remain self Obidient and committed to duty,” She expressed.

Earlier, Taraba state NYSC state coordinator, Mr Anthony M Nzoka, while thanking ambassador Fatima and the entire NYSC board for finding time to visit the camp, disclosed that the 1,409 corps members deployed to Taraba for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation course have displayed unrivalled discipline, resilience, commitment and dedication to service of the fatherland.

“From the enthusiasm and commitment displayed so far, I can report without any iota of equivocation that this set of Corps Members are the best that have gone through me since my appointment as a State Coordinator. If they continue this way there is great hope for our dear fatherland.

“I wish to assure You that we would continue to follow the directives and policies of the NYSC Board by ensuring that only the right thing is done at all times. I wish to also assure our esteemed Board that we would stop at nothing to ensure that Corps Members on Camp get the quality service in all aspects of the orientation Course” The camp coordinator promised.

In her vote of thanks on behalf of the corps members, Miss Chinelu Chinyelo thanked the NYSC governing board for visiting the camp. She said the visit would boost their morale to diligently commit to the service of the fatherland.

