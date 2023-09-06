Leaders should understand the fact that they cannot be the cynosure of all eyes for the rest of their lives. This is pointing to the fact that whatever has a beginning will definitely come to an end one day!

Political leaders are expected to use their influence to better the lot of the people. They must consider the plight of the masses who are languishing in abject poverty owing to the ongoing hardship in the country.

Everybody is applauding the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, even in death for his selfless service to humanity as the first prime minister in the Western Region in the early 50s.

Truly, the sage has gone but his legacies are still speaking volumes till now! Nelson Mandela of South Africa was another great example of a selfless leader; people are still benefiting from the legacy that he left behind for the enjoyment of the citizenry.

The people in the corridors of power should consider building monumental infrastructure that would be beneficial to the masses even when they are no longer in positions of authority. They should do things that will make people to have positive memories of them long after they are gone.

The truth of the matter is that Nigerians as a people are fed up of tyrants, leaders who are self-centered in all ramifications.

Political leaders in Nigeria should endeavour to emulate those leaders of foreign countries who are altruistic in nature. I, therefore, urge the people at the helm of affairs to do well so as to be relevant when they are no longer in power.

Rev Michael Olalekan Oladimeji, Ibadan.

