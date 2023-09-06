Many people love big breasts; indeed, some people think bigger is better but the truth is that big breasts are a big problem and this goes beyond wardrobe limitations or unwanted attention especially from the opposite sex; large breasts are associated with physical challenges and cause physical damage.

While many women with small breasts feel insecure due to perceived failure to achieve certain beauty standards, they may be better off than women with large breasts as a result of serious health problems that are associated with big breasts.

Enlarged breasts in female is known as macromastia and ginecomastia in males; for men ginecomastia is a result of serious health disorders like obesity, pituitary gland (found in the brain) tumor and hyperprolactinemia that is, increased hormone concentration in blood). The women however have larger breasts without any systemic pathology or disorders.

Some of the most common medical problems associated with heavy breasts are backache, pain in the neck, migraine (headache), chafing (a skin condition caused by skin rubbing), heat rash, limited physical activity, yeast infections, striae (indented reddened streaks) and bad emotional situation.

There are various types of pain experienced by women with large breasts because they usually have poor posture and chronic nerve problems; the weight of breasts damages the spine structure and leads to nerve compression. Subsequently, various types of pain appear. Pain can be reduced with drugs but they do not eliminate the main problem and damage.

For such pains, non – steroidal anti inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, diclofenac or ketorolac may give temporary relief.

Also, the skin is usually damaged and there are lots of emotional discomforts

How can the situation be handled?

The first step is self love; women should learn to love and appreciate their body no matter how they look.

If need be, a psychologist or psychotherapist may be required to work on the emotional balance.

Kinesitherapy; that is therapy through physical activity can also be useful to achieve the best physical appearance. It will teach them to improve their posture and do exercises specially adapted for them.





When there is spinal injury from breast weight, there may be a need to consult a neurologist for treatment.

Also, Rashes must be treated immediately to avoid infections while powders and emollients are useful to prevent skin lesions that occur due to sweating and rubbing.

Another important step is to get appropriate comfortable bras of adequate size which are made from natural materials.

There are other more complex steps and procedures; when all basic methods fail and breast weight is affecting the health in bigger dimensions, a breast reduction surgery, also called mammoplasty may be considered. It is performed if women have low-hanging breasts and striae, chronic pain, rashes or skin irritation, deep groves on the shoulders, limited activity, poor self – confidence and difficulty in fitting clothes. However, teenagers cannot undergo this operation because breasts must be fully developed.

Also, the operation is not recommended if a woman is planning on having a baby because breastfeeding after the operation is unrealistic due to the fact that milk ducts are damaged during the procedure.

Women with enlarged body mass index have worse post–operative results and more complications than women who maintain healthy weight. The losses of nipples and areola, asymmetry, allergies are the most common complications of this surgical procedure.

Women always desire to look perfect but it must be noticed that every intervention has its own risks and complications. So, surgery has to be performed only when other methods are helpless.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE