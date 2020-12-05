Political fireworks begin as Bayelsa West, Bayelsa Central elect senators today

The ongoing Senatorial bye-elections in Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial Districts promise to be a battle royal as contenders in the elections face the electorate today.

In Bayelsa West Senatorial District with two Local Government Areas: Ekeromor and Sagbama and 396 polling units, the immediate past governor of the state, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is slugging it out with a two-term former deputy governor of the state, Peremobowei Ebebi.

Though there are 13 political parties fielding candidates for the election, the contest appears to be between the PDP and the APC as the remaining 11 parties pan into insignificance.

Ebebi, for instance, had his candidature restored, albeit temporarily, by a special panel of an Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, which on Wednesday, December 2, granted the APC candidate a stay of execution of the Federal High Court, Bayelsa, which on November 4, disqualified Ebebi from the election on allegation of forged academic credentials.

Bayelsa Central presents an array of political juggernauts as the former state chairman of the PDP, Moses Cleopas Zuwogbe will be slugging it out with Chief Abel Ebifemowei of the APC, who happens to be a first cousin of the first Executive Governor of the state, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, and the third contender, Foment Bolere Elizabeth Kekebu, a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, had on Friday assured that it had put all arrangements in place to guarantee a free, fair and violent free election.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli pointed out that the shifting of the election to today gave the Command enough time to perfect its strategies, assuring that the Command all the polling units and collation centres would be adequately manned by police personnel.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…