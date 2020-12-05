Low voters turnout as Gbadamosi casts vote

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi has said there has not been enough voter education as he casts his vote at the Polling Unit 013 at the Ikorodu Local government area.

While lamenting low voter turnout, Gbadamosi who voted around 9:22am at Polling Unit 013 in Isele 1 registration area in Ikorodu Local Government said the election started behind the scheduled time of 8:30am as there were cases of disturbances in ward A1.

“I cannot say at this stage whether it is going this way and that way. The truth is people people are apprehensive.

Given the peaceful INEC and the way of conducting the election. You can see that the election did not start on time. It was suppose to start at 8am but it starts at 9:22am.

There has not been enough voter education. There has not been a lot of people voting. But all on all, so far, it has been a little calm. I heard that there is a little disturbance and you know where that usually comes from.

These are the things we need to end in our democracy. When one side of the political divide believes that rigging and violence will earn then victory and they keep getting away with it. Unless the people themselves decide enough is enough.

I am putting out this message to all the people of Lagos East to come out and vote to end the crisis we are facing in Lagos.

They should come out to vote to end violence, hunger, oppression and officially sanction against the youth, children and adults. We are all victims of this mis-governance especially in the Lagos East.”

