Political campaigns should be based on issues, Ayorinde tells politicians

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), on Monday urged that political campaigns should be based on issues that will elevate people from the current poverty and insecurity.

“We cannot afford to continue to play politics of bitterness and division along ethnic and religious lines. This is because such kind of politics portends great danger to our unity, growth and the sustenance of our democracy,” he said.

Ayorinde, who gave the advice on when the PDP candidate paid him a courtesy visit in his residence at Ibadan, Oyo State, saluted him for his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the people above self and his vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people.

According to Ayorinde, the People’s Democratic Party’s, candidate carries the hopes and expectations of thousands of Oyo state indigenes, adding that “our people, the people of Oyo State, need hope; they need to be able to believe in the politicians.

He stressed the need for politians to avoid needless attacks on personalities and use of abusive language, adding that “the task of ensuring peaceful elections in 2023 is our collective responsibility. It is necessary that candidates and parties address issues that confront the day- to-day life of the average Nigerian.

“People need to be able to believe in their leaders and if the leaders are within the political party, that political party must have an ideology that is attractive to them, that makes them feel wanted, that makes them feel cared for and I think that role is so crucial,“ he added.

