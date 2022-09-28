Polio: Rotary Club District 9141 calls for partnership

Governor of Rotary Club, District 9141, MightyMan Dikuro, has said that the club is committed to the eradication of polio from the world.

He disclosed this while speaking and declaring open Polioplus at a one-day seminar with the theme “Peace building, conflict resolution/prevention on Saturday in Sapele, Delta State.

He said that the need to eradicate polio following its recent resurgence in some states in Nigeria is the priority of Rotary Club.

Dikuro further stated that the seminar was organised to discuss the polio virus’s comeback and the necessity to eradicate it.

Different partners of rotary, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), represented by Dr Faith Ireye, United Nations International Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF), Mr Brown Atenaga and Dr Emiko of the Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, among others, pledged to support Rotary Club in the war against polio.

Resource persons from the international and national organisations present harped on the need for Rotary Club to focus on states in the South-South; noting that Delta and Edo states required urgent attention.

Some past District 9141 Governors of Rotary Club, comprising Adeyemi Oladokun and Joshua Hassan, also confirmed that polio had been eradicated from different continents of the world except in Pakistan and Afghanistan with few cases in Africa.

The duo added that from available statistics, Nigeria currently has 33 polio cases which were traced to Jigawa State, citing poor sewage and lack of sanitation as responsible for its resurgence.

Other rotary members, who spoke, included past President of Rotary Club of Sapele Urban, Uyi Ikpomwosa, Delta representative of Keep Polio at Zero, Daniel Oji and Franklin Oteh.

They said the certification of Nigeria as a polio-free nation in 2018 was good, adding that with the resurgence of polio in Nigeria much work needed to be done.

Delta State Polio Plus representative, Eseoghene Agbatutu,, host organising Committee Chairman, Ernest Atsenuwa, Happy Mene and Chijioke Peters all lauded the district for the workshop initiative and called on parents to ensure that children below age one are immunised.

The other part of the event was devoted to peace-building, conflict prevention and resolution.

The event featured presentations of plaques, certificates and decorations of some deserving individuals with Rotary Pins in recognition of their service to humanity.

