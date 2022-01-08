Polio: Bauchi records 38 confirmed cases in 12 LGAs 

With the resurgence of the Wild Poliovirus in the country after years of Polio-free satisfaction, Bauchi State has recorded a total of 38 confirmed cases of circulating Mutant Polio Virus Type 2 (Cmpv2) in 12 LGAS.

Out of the confirmed cases, 19 are from AFP, 13 from contact cases and 6 from the environmental samples with the affected LGAs to including Toro, Warji, Darazo, Misau, Dambam, Zaki, Jamaare, Alkaleri, Ganjuwa, Bauchi, Katagum and Shira.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed on Saturday while flagging off vaccination against the virus held at the PHC, Bayan Fada in Bauchi metropolis.

According to the BASPHCDA Executive Chairman, the target population is under 5 years with a total of 2,286,057 while the total vaccines (nopv2) so far received is 2,367,450.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that the total number of wards in the state is 323 while the total number of settlements is 17,243 7 and a Total number of 4023 House-House teams are to be engaged for the exercise as well as a total number of special teams1280 9 and a total number of Fixed teams 646

Also, the total number of DOPV teams is 756, Total number of days of implementation is 4 (11 – 15 January 2022)

According to him, the level of preparedness of the exercise by the Agency is 100% having received support from all relevant international donor agencies having received feedback to STFI/ICC of the outcome of September 2021 round which was conducted.

Also conducted was the State level training of State Technical Facilitators (STFs); Advocacy visits to Political, Religious and Traditional leadership and Ward level training of house-to-house teams.

The BASPHCDA EC further said that there are 5 special teams for LGAS, TFI & Social Mobilization Committee meeting was conducted at various LGAS to review the last round, examine successes, challenges and provide action points.

Rilwanu Mohammed further said that Inter/intra-state Border synchronization meetings between Bauchi-Jigawa-Kano, Yobe-Bauchi-Gombe-Bauchi were conducted.

The assessment of the level of LGA status preparedness using a pre-implementation checklist was also conducted just as Vaccines were distributed to LGAS.

He then stressed that Logistics have been paid by WHO and UNICEF for the implementation of DOPV strategy in all High-risk LGAs in the state.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) assured that there is a need to focus attention on the fight against the resurgence of the Poliovirus particularly in the North in order to be able to curtail it before it becomes epidemic.

All other international donors and support agencies assured of a collaborative effort to quickly stop the virus from spreading.

