Senate President sympathises with victims of Nguru market fire incident

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak at the Central Market in Nguru, Yobe State.

Senator Lawan sympathises with those whose shops, stalls and warehouses got burnt or lost materials in the unfortunate incident which occurred on Saturday morning.

“I commiserate with the people of Nguru and in particular those who are directly affected by the fire outbreak at the main market.

“We have already reached out to the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their quick intervention by providing relief materials to the victims.

“We will also make other interventions at our personal level to assuage the plights of all those who are affected,” Lawan says.

The Senate President also calls on the relevant authourities to investigate the cause of the incident with a view to preventing a recurrence.

