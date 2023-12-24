A Governorship Aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has felicitated with Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement by his media office, Hon. Akinfolarin urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity and peace of Ondo State and Nigeria.

“Remembering the birth of Jesus Christ is a good time for us to show love to one another and encourage peace, unity, endurance, sacrifice and most importantly patriotism by spending quality time with our friends, families neighbors, vulnerables, and the less-privileged”

Akinfolarin called on the citizenry to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ our Lord.

“”I urge all the good people of Ondo State to utilize the festive period to pray for our dear governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is presently on medical vacation”

“This season is another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society,”

“I, therefore wish the great people of my dear state a merry christmas and a prosperous new year in advance”, the statement read.