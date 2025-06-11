Police reiterate commitment to effective security in Yobe

Yobe State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to providing a conducive environment for the effective security of lives and properties across the state.

While reacting to a claim by ‘Take it back Movement’, organisers of the proposed June 12 protest, with Damaturu as one of the designated centres of the protest, the Command PPRO, SP Dungus Abdulkarim said that, “Yes, we read it on social media. We are not taking anything for granted.

“The command is fully prepared to handle any untoward actions that may disrupt public peace and will provide security for protesters.

“Our doors are open for dialogue with protesting groups to discuss the way forward and identify areas where security presence can be strategically placed.

“As I am speaking to you, no intending protester has shown up to seek permission for such. As a Command, our personnel are on the ground to respond to any issues.”

He, however, appealed to residents of the state to be law-abiding and go about their normal and lawful activities, assuring them that the command will ensure the safety of all.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

