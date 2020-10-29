Police recover additional 30 tractors looted in Adamawa

Police in Adamawa on Thursday said in Yola, they have recovered additional 30 tractors, 107 bags of fertilisers, 28 hand tractors and 29 cartons of agrochemicals looted by some hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

The police announced only on Wednesday that they arrested 238 suspects from whom 35 tractors, nine vehicles, more than 600 bags of fertiliser, 50 hand tractors and hoes, and 18 bags of maize were recovered.

Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said that the additional recovery was also made possible with the cooperation of other security agencies in the state.

“The Command equally arrested four female and one male suspect, who allegedly looted public, corporate and private warehouses during the protest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju thanks the people of Adamawa, especially those who volunteered information to the police leading to the recovery of the looted items,’’ he stated.

Nguroje implored the people to continue to give such useful information and to report any suspicious persons or hoodlums to the nearest police station.

(NAN)

