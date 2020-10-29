Eid-el Maulud: Reps minority caucus urges unity among Nigerians 

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps minority, Eid-el Maulud, Nigerians , Greater population of Nigerians , Reps to meet ASUU, #EndSARS, Police brutality, Buhari, Reps FG properties projects, Reps Aviation bills, CSOs NGOs Reps, Reps on Aminu Kano Airport, Reps drill LAUTECH, university of technology, Reps committee, NDDC, NBET, CBN foreign reserve, Reps summon NNPC, external loan, Reps summon, debt, firm DE CON, NAOC, CBN, PENCOM, FIRS, NSITF , Reps, house, Supreme Court Justices, other judges, immunity, power sector, Obasanjo, Excess crude account, AGF, Accountant General, $11bn, Electricity, bill, NEITI, revenue, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner, Akpabio's letter, pension fund, sum

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians, especially the leaders, at all levels across the country, to use the 2020 Eid-el Maulud celebration to realign themselves to the path of truth, justice, honesty, peace and selfless service for the good of all.

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) on Wednesday, emphasised that such is the only way to ensure the stability, unity and development of the nation as well as restore calm among the citizenry.

The minority leaders stressed that Eid-el Maulud “presents us all with an immeasurable opportunity to rededicate ourselves as well as refocus and redirect our collective efforts towards the unity, stability and development of our country by rekindling the virtues of honesty, equity, love and above all the fear of God and pursuit of justice in our dealings with one another.

“Furthermore, the Eid-el Maulud reinforces our hope in the kindness and mercies of God towards mankind, for which we must show gratitude by surrendering to His will by being upright and honest while showing love, kindness and forgiveness to one another, especially at this trying time”, Elumelu stressed.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kwara generates N4.015bn revenue in three months

The Minority Caucus expressed optimism that the nation will surmount its challenges and embrace a bright, virile and prosperous future as leaders and citizens eschew all divisive tendencies and work together in unity.

The lawmakers prayed for the unity and prosperity of the nation and urged all Nigerians to use the Eid-el Maulud as a turning point in the collective task of building a united and prosperous nation where all will be happy.

On its part, the Minority Caucus assured that it would not relent but redouble its legislative activities in protecting and enhancing the aspiration of all Nigerians.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

You might also like
Latest News

Eid-El Maulud: Bauchi gov calls for sober reflection, self-evaluation 

Latest News

Eid-El Maulud: Wike urge Muslims to promote religious tolerance

Latest News

CACOVID urges Nigerians to stop looting warehouses for palliatives

Latest News

Stop looting COVID-19 items, PTF begs Nigerians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More