Police hunts for 6 teenage inmates who escaped from remand home in Sapele

Operatives of Delta State Police Command are on the trail of six teenage inmates who escaped from a juvenile home along Abeke road in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The six inmates reportedly escaped from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Remand Home and Detention Centre in Sapele, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The inmates were said to be all-male with age ranging from 14 – 17 years.

Tribune Online, however, gathered late Wednesday that five out of the 14 inmates occupying the facility decided to ignore the moment to bolt away.

The remand home houses 14 inmates out of which 13 are male and a girl who occupies the female wing of the facility.

ALSO READ: Delta govt signs MoU on Burutu port development

Speaking on the jailbreak, a source at the juvenile home said the inmates escaped at about 12:30 a.m of Wednesday in what seemed orchestrated.

“I think it was a carefully planned escape by the 6 inmates; if you look inside, you will find out that an iron bar was used to shift the burglar bars to create space for their escape.

“Though the burglar bars were old and rusty before the net was ripped open, I think they chose night so that they could escape without being noticed before dawn.

“It was still unknown how the angle bar was smuggled in, because, with the new security presence in the facility, one would have thought it was impossible to have that kind of tool to plan their escape.

“If not for the swift intervention of the security men and men of the vigilance group, the remaining inmates would have absconded,” the source disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onowakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the escape of the six teenage inmates, adding “we are doing everything to find them.”