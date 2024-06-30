The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has ordered a clampdown on vehicles without plate numbers in response to the security challenges in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh said, “The FCT Police Command has observed with serious concern the manner in which motorists drive around the territory with single or no number plates and car dealers beyond the stipulated time, which is 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM . Section 25 (5) of the Federal Capital Territory Road Transport Regulation Act, 2005.

“It is no news that several recorded cases of armed robbery, popularly known as “one chance,” are mostly associated with vehicles with single or no number plates. This unlawful act has pricked the attention of the populace, who have now begun to question the effectiveness of the police in addressing the menace.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has given a marching order that vehicles plying the roads with a single or no number plate should be impounded, with the driver arrested and prosecuted.”

Igweh warned car dealers against parking their vehicles in an unauthorised parking lot and driving beyond the stipulated time, which is six o’clock p.m., as defaulters will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He reiterated that in the effort to ensure the safety and security of residents of FCT, no motorists or car dealers who come in conflict with the substantive laws with be spared.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE