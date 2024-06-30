You know the awkward feeling that comes with being in class, minding your business, and then suddenly locking eyes with a lecturer in class. It might not be uncomfortable for everyone.

In this article, I’ll examine different students’ reactions to a lecturer in class when faced with such a dilemma.

1. The ‘this is my moment’ student

These are often eager to engage with the lecturer just in case he calls them out or seeks their attention in class. You’ll usually see them positioning themselves where it’d be easy for the lecturer to spot them. Getting this kind of attention excites them.

2. The ‘I need to hide’ student

When this kind of student locks eyes with a lecturer in class, they do everything to avoid his or her gaze the next time.

They’ll either slump in their chair, try to hide their faces behind the people seated right in front of them or wear a face cap to class next time. They don’t like anything that keeps them in the spotlight.

3. The startled student

This kind of students’ reactions to a lecturer in class how they’re always startled whenever they lock eyes with a lecturer, and their heart nearly jumps out of their mouth as if they’ve been caught stealing meat from the pot. They often act this way because the unexpected could happen – the lecturer could ask a question. Sometimes, it’s evident through the way they are shaky all over.

4. The deep thinkers

This kind of student takes the lecturer’s stare as a cue that he or she needs them to act thoughtfully. Then, they start acting like deep thinkers by nodding their heads, leaning forward and staring back at the lecturer with severe looks on their faces.

5. The class clown

These people only care about keeping their reputation as class clowns. So, when they lock eyes with the lecturer in class, they make funny faces or do something silly. You may wonder what their motivation is. It is a fact that other students are watching them, and they need to keep up the act they are popularly known for – being an entertainer.

6. The clueless or nonchalant students

This kind of student can hardly make sense of what’s going on. They are just there, clueless about whether the lecturer is looking at them or not. Other times, they are not clueless; they are just nonchalant.

They don’t care much about the lecturer’s gaze. They just want to do what’s required of them and leave when the time is up.

You can share other reactions that are not mentioned in this piece.

