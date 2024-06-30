The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Kebbi State Chapter, has called on the State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) to as a matter of urgency provide election guidelines to 18 political parties that will participate in the forthcoming local governments elections slated for 31st August, 2024.

The State Chairman of the Association, Ibrahim Mohammed, who made the call while speaking to newsmen shortly after their meeting with the 18 political parties in the state said provision of the election guidelines would make the parties to get prepared for the forthcoming local governments elections in the state.

Mohamed also said the forum resolved to called on the State Independent Electoral Commission to announce results immediately after elections at the pooling units as parties would not tolerate declaration of result two days after.

He stated that the forum wants the Electoral body to employ competence and reputable hands to conduct the elections so as to avoid election malpractice by the electoral officers.

The Chairman, however said that, the forum has resolved to write a letter formally to the state independent electoral commission requesting for the Electoral guidelines.

