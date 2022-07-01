Police nab four suspected killer cultists in Edo

Determined to stem the rising cases of cult killings in Edo State, the police have arrested four suspected cultists in Benin.

A statement on Friday by the deputy spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command Jennifer Iwegbu gave the names of the suspects as Esosa Eregborowo, 35 and Frank Obazee, 34.

Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police disclosed that the duo were arrested at Iguosodin Community Upper Siluko Road, Benin City.

She said that they confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity.

According to her, two other suspected cultists, Minister Godwin, 18 and Jeremiah Timothy, 22 who were nabbed at Eweka by Siluko Road, Benin City also confessed to being members of Aiye Confraternity.

The spokesperson said that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abutu Yaro has ordered a massive deployment of operatives to ensure that peace is restored and perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to justice/arrested to face prosecution.

The Edo State Police boss warned all criminal elements to desist from crime or face the full wrath of the law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Police nab four Police nab four

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Police nab four Police nab four

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP