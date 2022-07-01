Court restrains Kano govt from borrowing N10bn to install CCTV cameras

A Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman, on Friday, restrained the Kano State government from borrowing N10 billion for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

A coalition of NGOs, the Kano First Forum (KFF) filed a motion exparte dated June 27, sworn by the Director-General of the Association, Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu.

KFF, through its counsel, led by Mr Badamasi Suleiman-Gandu, prayed the court to restrain Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State from borrowing a N10 billion loan.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance Kano and Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Others are the Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Justice Liman granted the prayers of KFF and restrained the first respondent from borrowing the N10 billion loan and ordered all parties to maintain the status quo.

He also ordered the plaintiff to serve the Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission with the order and other court processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that KFF is challenging the Governor of Kano State from borrowing the sum of N10 billion on the grounds of non-compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transactions.

The applicants, in their prayers, challenged the state government for not complying with the Debt Management Office Establishment Act 2003, fiscal responsibility Act 2007 and laws of Kano State 1968.

The adjourned date would be later communicated to both parties in the suit.

The State House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Ganduje’s request to access N10 billion from a commercial bank.