First female Rotary club president unveils agenda

First female Club President, Rotary Club of Garki Neighborhood, Abuja, Rotarian Hajia Zainab Omowunmi Owonikoko, has assumed office and unveiled a working document of sustainable projects and activities for the year 2022-23, targeted at enhancing local and global impact.

In her address on Friday in Abuja, during the official flag-off of the Rotary calendar year 2022-23, which normally starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, she said the Club’s areas of focus tend to fall on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children,

supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment.

Owonikoko, who will within the period pilot the affairs of the Club, District 9125 Nigeria, said our Club programmes for the year include among others; family health outreach programs vocational /career talk & quiz competition for schools in FCT, organizing Polio /Covid-19 seminars, rallies, road shows as well as sponsorship of 20 Youths to Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA).

She added that others are: “Water & sanitation roject (A joint project with our sponsored interact

Club) tree planting/environmental Sanitation in our sponsor schools in FCT, economic & community development projects (women empowerment, donation of sewing machine, donation of grinding machine).

“Donation of Wheel Chairs to School of the Blind, donation of exercise books and school, donation of Laboratory equipment

to our sponsored schools, donation of Medical Equipment to Health Center in our adopted Village, 1-year full scholarship to 30 indigent students and donation of Computers and Accessories to our sponsored school in FCT”.

She continued that “having kept all our objectives of development of acquaintance and fellowship to promote vocational excellence and pursuit of service above self since 1905.

“Rotary International has therefore contributed to the promotion of peace and understanding globally through uncountable humanitarian services and projects. We are united by common values and vision for the future as we sharpen our focus with targeted specific causes that will reach communities most in need.

“We therefore invite

the kind-hearted public and private organizations to partner with us

in donating/sponsoring of club

programs/projects during the year 2022/23”.

Owonikoko, having emerged as the first female Club President officially assumed office yesterday, July 1st, to pilot the affairs of the Club and work towards the actualisation of Rotary goals and ideal of service during the year.





