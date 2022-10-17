Police kill three suspected robbers in Benue

Three suspected robbers were killed by policemen during a gun duel at Afia in the Ukum local government area of Benue state.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in Makurdi said that the officers responded to a distress call and engaged the suspected robbers.

“On 14/10/2022 at about 0230hrs, a distress call was received from Afia, Ukum Local Government Area that armed robbers were within the area.

“A patrol team was deployed to the area swiftly. On reaching the scene, the robbers engaged the police in a gun duel.

“Three of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead while other suspects escaped with wounds,” Anene said in the statement.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to PPRO include; one locally made pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, a matchet and some items suspected to be charms.

Aneme said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

She added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass commended the efforts of members of the community to assist the police in the operation and assured them of quick response to distress calls.

