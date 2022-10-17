Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is designed to review the progress of the administration since the second edition in October 2021.

The event serves as s forum for self-assessment, evaluation of progress made, and measurement of the impact of work done, in ensuring that the government remains focused on delivering the promises it made to Nigerians.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Enhance security, fight corruption, transform the economy.”

The two-day exercise is being attended by the immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, the leadership of the National Assembly, all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and defence chiefs, among others.

In his opening address, Buhari affirmed that the goal to increase electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts in six years is on course, noting that the first batch of the transformers has already arrived in Nigeria.

He assured that his administration remains unwavering in the fight against corruption and will continue to review and prosecute high-profile corruption cases and ensure speedy completion.

More details to come later…

