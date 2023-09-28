A group, National Coalition Against Terrorism, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to secure the lives of the Justices of the Kano Governorship election petition Tribunal which ousted the New Nigerian People’s Party ( NNPP) Governor, Abba Yusuf and declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress in last general elections, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as duly elected Governor of the North West state.

The group declaration was sequel to threat issued by a former Kano State Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, who on the eve of the judgment threatened to deal with the Justices if they ruled in favour of the APC candidate and petitioner.

Checks revealed that Governor Yusuf who was taken aback by the pronouncement of his Commissioner subsequently sacked Honourable Aliyu from his cabinet.

Further investigation revealed that the three-member panel of judges led by Oluyemi Asadebay delivered their judgement virtually to prevent the threat of physical attack.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Terrence Kuanum, National Coordinator of the NCAT, who commended the Justices for their courage cautioned the NNPP and by Kwankwasiyya Movement, to desist from issuing threats to judges as he noted that such was an affront to the judiciary and threat to democracy.

He said: “In a democratic dispensation like ours, it is believed that leaders of thoughts should be of good conscience and imbibe democratic principles, especially in the area of law and order. Political leaders are to guide their supporters and ensure strict adherence to the tenets of democracy.

“The recent election petition tribunal judgments across the Country is a welcome development where irregularities during the 2023 general elections were challenged and some upturned while others were upheld.

“There seems to be growing tension in the camp of those who lost to their opponents but to an extent, it’s being curtailed by some political leaders who understand democracy and its value

“Most worrisome is the threat by the Kwankwasiyya Movement who are members of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP. You may recall that, the Governorship and State House of Assembly election petition tribunal in Kano State declared the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the duly elected Governor of Kano on the 20th of September, 2023 due to irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

“Gentlemen of the Press, Ladies and gentlemen, it is common sense that after separating the invalid votes which do not bear the official mark nor signed and stamped by the presiding officer as prescribed by section 63 subsection (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the NNPP lost the election to the APC with 26,766 vote difference which placed the APC as the winner.

“However, since the tribunal judgment, the Kwankwasiyya Movement is threatening the Hon Justices and judicial officers for been courageous enough to deliver just judgment. They have threatened to kill and make Kano worse than Zamfara.

“We all know what Zamfara State is at the moment, for this people to be making open statement and raining insult on the Hon Justices on daily basis and are still being protect by the Kano State Government shows very clear that we need urgent security measures to secure first the judicial official and their residences especially the Appeal Court Justices who reside in Kano.

“With this imminent threat the Kwankwassiya movement if cautious measures are not put in place we would be faced with another insurgent threat on our hands and that will spell doom for all the efforts made by His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in wooing investors into the country at the same posing as a threat to our nascent democracy.

“We warn the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the government of Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf to desist from intimidating the judiciary as law is not based on sentiment but facts before it. You may not be the first Governor to lose election to his opponent neither would you be the last.

“Our democracy is matured enough that is why section 65 sub section (2) of the electoral Act provides room to seek redress at the tribunal or any court of competent jurisdiction.

“This is a government that has demolished property of Kano indigenes, investors and businessmen worth over N206B within three weeks of his administration. The violent nature of the Governor towards the people of Kano State may be replicated to the judicial officer if not called to order.

“We thank the Hon. Chief Justice of the Federation for boosting the morale of the Hon Justices who delivered courageous judgments across the country. The nation shall continue to advance in democracy if the judiciary is strengthened to continue with its just judgment as was done in Kano.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for proper interrogation over threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano.”