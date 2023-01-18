Police kill 2, lose officer during gunmen attack on patrol team in Abia

The Nigerian Police Force, Abia State Command, has disclosed that a Police Surveillance patrol team from Ndiegoro Division in Aba on Tuesday came under attack along Iheorji-Ohanku road by unknown armed men which resulted in the death of one Police inspector and two gunmen.

According to the command’s PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said other gunmen fled with gunshot injuries.

“The armed men opened fire at the patrol team and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the hoodlums were neutralized and others fled with gunshot injuries while one Police Inspector among the Surveillance team paid the supreme prize with his AK 47 Rifle, breech no. 552511308 carted away,” SP Ogbonna said.

He said that the corpses of the deceased were recovered and efforts were in place toward arresting the fleeing hoodlums and recovering the firearm.

He advised the public to volunteer credible information on anyone seen with such a firearm or found with injuries suspectedly sustained from gunshots to the Police or any other Security Agency close-by.

“The Command would continue to discharge its duties with a full sense of responsibility and be willing at all times to respect the rights of every citizen”, he assured.

